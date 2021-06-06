David Schwimmer shares BTS pictures at Friends reunion special: 'Forever grateful'

Actor David Schwimmer has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from Friends reunion special and throwback photos from 2004, when the show had ended. Taking to Instagram, David dropped the pictures of the time the reunion was being planned, their photoshoot and cast huddle from the special episode. He also took fans down memory lane by sharing a picture from the last episode of Friends.

He captioned the post, "Reunion Snaps Part One 1. Cast zoom, planning the reunion 2. Where it all started! Forever grateful to Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman & David Crane… 3. Photo shoot with @markseliger (can u spot him?) 4. Cast huddle, final episode, 2004 5. Cast huddle, Reunion Special, 2021 6. Director Jim Burrows. Legend. (and me with a LOT of makeup)".

He added, "Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together… BKC photo and cast huddle 2021 courtesy of @warnermedia & @terencepatrick Cast Zoom photo courtesy of my desktop."

The special episode aired on HBO Max on May 27 with all the six main cast members--Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David. It featured some intriguing conversations, one being Jennifer and David admitting that they used to 'crush' on each other.

According to People magazine, during the special, host James Corden asked point-blank whether any of the cast members ever engaged in off-screen romances with each other. Jennifer chimed in first to suggest that David jump in. "I mean, in the first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," David admitted.

Jennifer then recalled a conversation she had with David about their eventual first kiss. "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It is going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop," she said. "So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," she added. The NBC sitcom ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

