When Brad Pitt chose Jennifer Aniston's Rachel and David Schwimmer's Ross from FRIENDS as his favourite TV couple

Actor Brad Pitt chose the characters of Rachel Green and Ross Geller from the 1994 sitcom FRIENDS as his favourite television couple. While actor Jennifer Aniston essayed the role of Rachel, actor David Schwimmer played the part of Ross in the serial.

A few years after the show went on air, Brad had made a guest appearance on FRIENDS. Brad and Jennifer were married for a little over five years. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2005.

In an interview with American host Oprah Winfrey in 1998, Brad was asked a question about his favourite couple onscreen. Brad didn't answer instantly and was seen thinking for some time. With a big smile, he replied, “Ahh...favourite TV couple...favourite TV couple...ahh...oh geez, Ross and Rachel!” The audience present on the set burst into applause on hearing his answer.

Appearing on FRIENDS in 2001, Brad essayed the role of Will Colbert in The One with the Rumor episode. The episode focussed on the annual Thanksgiving celebration and the long conflict between Will and Rachel. Earlier, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Brad had revealed, "I flubbed my first line. We had to stop and start again.”

Meanwhile, the first trailer for the upcoming FRIENDS: The Reunion was released by HBO. The episode will feature all the six lead cast members--Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Also Read: Sara Ramirez joins Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City revival as its first non-binary character

The unscripted reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27 with several celebrity guests that include Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on Friends such as Janice and Richard.

Friends is the story of six 20 somethings in New York. It was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most-watched shows worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON