David Tennant and Catherine Tate return in Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials, titles unveiled

The iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who is gearing up for its 60th anniversary special, and a newly released trailer has fans buzzing with excitement. The trailer reveals the titles for the three specials, which will feature David Tennant reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate returning as Donna Noble. The iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who is gearing up for its 60th anniversary special.

The titles, "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle," are just the tip of the iceberg for what showrunner Russell T Davies promises will be the Doctor's "biggest adventure yet."

The trailer also gives fans a glimpse of Neil Patrick Harris in an unknown role, as well as Yasmin Finney in another clip. Jacqueline King and Karl Collins are set to return as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, respectively, while Ruth Madeley joins the cast as Shirley Anne Bingham. The special episodes, set to air in November 2023, will celebrate the show's storied history, which began in 1963 and was revived in 2005.

Following the anniversary specials, fans can look forward to season 14, which will see Ncuti Gatwa take on the role of the 15th Doctor, with Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. Gatwa made a brief appearance in a previously released teaser for the anniversary specials, further fueling anticipation for what promises to be another thrilling chapter in the Doctor Who saga.