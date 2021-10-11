Debina Bonnerjee on her Bengali wedding pics going viral: It was all reel, no plans to renew our vows

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary left their fans in a state of confusion as well as awe when they recently posted pictures of them getting married in a traditional Bengali setting. “It was just a reel wedding for our short film, but we almost kind of did it (rituals) again,” clarifies Bonnerjee, who got married to Choudhary in a low-key temple ceremony 10 years ago.

Elaborating further, she says, “Our director (Ram Kamal Mukherjee of Subho Bijoya) is also a bengali, and he knew all the nitty-gritty of a Bengali wedding. Everything was arranged from Kolkata, the outfit which Gurmeet was wearing was a special groom’s attire which came from Kolkata. It didn’t feel like we were shooting.”

Bonnerjee fell in love with Choudhary while working on the mythological show, Ramayan, following which they got married in 2011. And she exclaims that getting married again on screen brought many memories back.

“At that time, we both were so mesmerised. The whole evening we just kept talking and just clicking videos and pictures. In fact, I have even kept the bride’s attire from the shoot with me,” she says.

Ask her if it nudged her to renew the wedding vows, this time with a Bengali ceremony, and she quips, “No, abhi toh reel hi theek hai, abhi we don’t plan to do anything like that, and it is also not a wise decision to hold a wedding during the ongoing pandemic.”

Opening up about reuniting with Choudhary for the short film, “It was such a different experience from what happened 11 years ago. We were immature, used to keep laughing and fighting. While working this time, I realised that we have matured as an actor. There was no motive to overwhelm the other actor with your acting, and we were giving each other space to deliver, that was the best part.”