Deven Bhojani reveals how directing Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak was different: 'Alag system hai dono ka' | Interview

He has been ever-present on our screens for over three decades, appearing in seminal comedies such as Dekh Bhai Dekh and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, as well as in Bollywood films. But Deven Bhojani has also been a director, orchestrating shows and films from behind the camera. For his next show, Chumbak, he drops the director’s hat and ‘just’ acts. But he still found his experience as a director helped him. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor-filmmaker talks about the show and his unusual career trajectory. Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak worked together in Idhar Udhar, a sitcom.

Deven Bhojani on directing Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak In Chumbak, Deven plays a forgetful man with a knack for forgetting even the most basic things, such as his wife’s name. He is paired with Neena Gupta in the Netflix comedy. Deven says that acting with Neena was a challenge because of their contrasting styles, which reminded him of the Pathak sisters. He directed Ratna Pathak in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Supriya Pathak in Khichdi. Talking about how that helped him bridge the gap with his Chumbak co-star, he says, “I have directed both the sisters - Supriya and Ratna - in Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Alag system hai dono ka) They both have very different systems of working. Both are very talented, no doubt, but different. I found that Neena ji and I were different in the same way. She is very spontaneous, a type of ‘switch on, switch off’ actor. I cannot do that even if I try.”

Deven says he took that cue from his experience as a director. “In the first few days, I understood that it is the same equation that I had observed as a director with Surpiya ji and Ratna ji. I am similar to Ratna ji’s style, while Neena ji and Supriya ji are more spontaneous. And then in the next few days, we found a common ground to give respect to each other’s styles,” he adds.

Deven began his acting career with a supporting role in Malgudi Days, before a recurring role in Dekh Bhai Dekh propelled his acting career. But he turned to direction a decade later, helming episodes of shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Pukaar, and Sumit Sambhal Lega, as well as the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer film Commando 2. He tells us that direction was a ‘backup’ for him. “Socha acting ki gaadi nahi chali to direction bhi seekh leta hoon (If acting career doesn’t work, I should learn direction too). In Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, I worked as an actor and an assistant director. The thought was that whichever of these works. For years, that continued.”