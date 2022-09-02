Devoleena Bhattacharjee remembers Sidharth Shukla:I still smile at times thinking how he used to pull my leg, flirt with me
On his first death anniversary Devoleena Bhattacharjee remembers Sidharth Shukla, as she talks about their journey inside the Bigg Boss house.
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the celebrities who spent time with Sidharth Shukla inside the reality show Bigg Boss 13’s house in 2019. While the two had a roller-coaster journey on the show, Bhattacharjee was still one of his close allies.
“It seems just like yesterday,” she says when reminded that it’s been a year since the actor died. Bhattacharjee continues, “Whenever it strikes my mind that he is not with us anymore, I feel extremely sorry and upset.”
Talking about the late actor, she says, “He was a gentleman. In the show, we fought but also remained cordial. Outside of the show, we had been really good friends. I smile at times, thinking about how he used to pull my leg, flirt with me, and sing for me in that house. He took care of me when I got injured in the show.”
Shukla’s fandom keeps his legacy alive and Bhattacharjee says, “I feel that is the real success. Not everyone gets this success. I hope Sidharth is at peace, wherever he is.”
