Devoleena Bhattacharjee says 'tum sabki toh main' to patriarchal rules on women, fans go 'Gopi Bahu rocks'

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has spoken about how women are often subjected to moral policing. Taking to Instagram, Devoleena shared a monochrome video clip in which she is heard lip-sying to a man's question, "Tu ladki hoke itni gaaliyaan kahase deti hai (How do abuse like that being a girl)?" to which she replied with "muh se (with my mouth)".

Devoleena Bhattacharjee captioned her post, "Gaali toh jaise ladko ki pushteni khazana hai…Ladki chote kapde nahi pehen sakti. Ladki gaadi nahi chala sakti. Ladki ulte jawab nahi de sakti. Ladki kama nahi sakti. Ladki ghar ka beta nahi ban sakti. (It's as if only boys inherit abuses from their ancestors. Girls can't wear short dresses. Girls can't drive. Girls can't answer back. Girls can't earn. Girls can't be the son of the house.)."

"Ladki raat ko ghum nahi sakti. Ladki smoke nahi kar sakti. Ladki daaru nahi pee sakti. Ladki affairs nahi kar sakti. Ladki yeh nahi woh nahi…. Tum sabki toh main… (Girls can't roam at night. Girls can't smoke. Girls can't drink. Girls can't have affairs. Girls can't do this and that. You all will have it from me)," she added.





Fans praised her, taking to the comments section and showered it with fire, heart and heart-eye emojis. A fan wrote, "Gopi Bahu Rocks." Another said, "Killer ma'am." A third commented, "Lovely." "Great power," said another.

Devoleena is known for playing Gopi Bahu on the long-running soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She had appeared in season 13 of Bigg Boss but had to opt out due to her health. Devoleena had later appeared as a proxy contestant on Bigg Boss 14.

In an interview in February with Hindustan Times, Devoleena had confirmed, “I’m planning to get married next year. Let’s see how things go. I don’t talk much about these things as I’m superstitious and scared of the evil eye. Hopefully, all things will go right and well."