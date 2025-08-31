Dexter: Resurrection episode 10 leaked online, fans push for early release

The finale of Dexter: Resurrection has been hit by a controversy after reports that Episode 10 leaked online days before its scheduled release. Set to premiere worldwide on September 5, the episode appeared on pirated platforms, leading to frustration among fans and calls for an early release. Fans who have followed the revival week after week now worry major twists and character arcs could be spoiled before the official release.(IMDB)

According to Dexerto, the leak came from a Russian-dubbed version uploaded to an unofficial streaming site earlier this week. Within hours, screenshots, clips, and detailed plot spoilers spread quickly across forums and social media.

Fans fear spoilers as Dexter Resurrection leak sparks piracy debate

The situation has reignited debate about how streaming services deal with piracy. Dexter: Resurrection has been praised as one of the strongest TV revivals in years, with a 95% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 9.2/10 rating on IMDb.

The series picks up after Dexter: New Blood, with Dexter waking from a coma and searching for his missing son, Harrison. Set in New York, the season has brought in new villains, an NYPD manhunt, and echoes of past foes. Episode 9, Touched by an Angel, ended on a cliffhanger, setting up a tense finale in Episode 10.

The leak has left loyal viewers feeling cheated of the buildup carefully planned by the showrunners. Online, many are urging Paramount+ and Showtime to release the finale early to reduce the damage from spoilers. Others argue the networks are unlikely to shift their release schedule.

Episodes 1–9 streaming

So far, only Episodes 1–9 are available through official platforms, and there has been no word from Paramount+ or Showtime about changing plans. Fans are being advised to mute related keywords and avoid forums where leaked material is circulating.

The leak also highlights ongoing piracy issues for streaming platforms. Finales are especially vulnerable, and leaks can damage both the viewing experience and the reputation of a show. For Dexter: Resurrection, which has put the franchise back in the spotlight, the early release of Episode 10 has raised new questions about digital security. Fans now wait to see if networks will bow to pressure or keep the September 5 date.