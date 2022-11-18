Did you know Kajol had a crush on Akshay Kumar? Karan Johar reveals

Not Ajay Devgn, but there’s someone else from Bollywood who was Kajol’s crush. Filmmaker Karan Johar in the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 named Akshay Kumar as Kajol’s Bollywood crush. Kajal appeared on the dance reality show for the promotions of her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Also read: When Kajol and Karan Johar had such a bad fallout

Colors Tv dropped a sneak-peak from the episode where Kajol will be joining judges—Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi--as a show guest. In the new video, she is seen bonding with her good friend Karan. The two also played a game where they answered questions about each other.

In the game, Maniesh Paul who hosts the show, asked Karan, “Kajol mam ka Bollywood crush kaun raha, Ajay sir ke alwa (Who was Kajol’s crush in Bollywood except Ajay)?” Karan replied, “She had a big crush on” and turned a slate in which he had written ‘Akshay Kumar’. His answer left Kajol in splits. They also answered other questions and Kajol went on to suggest that Karan could also became a choreographer in life.

Kajol and Akshay are among the most popular actors since the 90s. The two only worked together in one film, Yeh Dillagi which released in 1994. Earlier, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan had revealed how he and Kajol once kept on looking for her crush, Akshay, during the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar starrer Henna in Mumbai.

Karan recalled, “All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other.”

Meanwhile, Kajol’ Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9, 2022.

