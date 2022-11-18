Home / Entertainment / Tv / Did you know Kajol had a crush on Akshay Kumar? Karan Johar reveals

Did you know Kajol had a crush on Akshay Kumar? Karan Johar reveals

tv
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:45 AM IST

Kajol joined Karan Johar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The two played a game where Karan spilled the beans on Kajol's ‘big crush’ in the industry.

Kajol and Akshay Kumar in Yeh Dillagi.(YRF photos)
Kajol and Akshay Kumar in Yeh Dillagi.(YRF photos)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Not Ajay Devgn, but there’s someone else from Bollywood who was Kajol’s crush. Filmmaker Karan Johar in the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 named Akshay Kumar as Kajol’s Bollywood crush. Kajal appeared on the dance reality show for the promotions of her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Also read: When Kajol and Karan Johar had such a bad fallout

Colors Tv dropped a sneak-peak from the episode where Kajol will be joining judges—Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi--as a show guest. In the new video, she is seen bonding with her good friend Karan. The two also played a game where they answered questions about each other.

In the game, Maniesh Paul who hosts the show, asked Karan, “Kajol mam ka Bollywood crush kaun raha, Ajay sir ke alwa (Who was Kajol’s crush in Bollywood except Ajay)?” Karan replied, “She had a big crush on” and turned a slate in which he had written ‘Akshay Kumar’. His answer left Kajol in splits. They also answered other questions and Kajol went on to suggest that Karan could also became a choreographer in life.

Kajol and Akshay are among the most popular actors since the 90s. The two only worked together in one film, Yeh Dillagi which released in 1994. Earlier, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan had revealed how he and Kajol once kept on looking for her crush, Akshay, during the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar starrer Henna in Mumbai.

Karan recalled, “All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other.”

Meanwhile, Kajol’ Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9, 2022.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay devgn akshay kumar kajol karan johar jhalak dikhhla jaa + 3 more
ajay devgn akshay kumar kajol karan johar jhalak dikhhla jaa + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out