Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil reunite for new show, fans cheer for them: 'Mere SiyaRam ek baar fir sath me'

Dipika Chiklia Topiwala will reunite with Ramayan co-star Arun Govil after three decades for their new TV show. She shared pictures and video clips from the sets of the new show and confirmed the news. Their fans are now waiting eagerly to see their Sita-Ram together onscreen after a long time. (Also read: Dipika Chikhlia touches Arun Govil's feet, calls herself his 'daasi' on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10)

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the upcoming TV show, Dipika wrote, "On set …Bts." The video began with a close-up of the name outside her vanity van - Sharda (Dipika Chikhlia). We then see her sitting inside, with a paper in her hand. Dipika greets the camera before walking towards the set in a saree.

Next, we get a glimpse of her onscreen look from the show. She is seen wearing a purple saree, with the pallu over her head as she holds puja kalash and turns away from the holy basil plant. For a few seconds, we see Arun and Dipika sitting together on a couch, engrossed in some serious conversation. She is also seen on a swing. Dipika used Rekha Bhardwaj's song from Dedh Ishiya - Hamari Atariya Pe for the background music in her video.

Dipika also shared a news article about the reunion on her Instagram Stories, leaving no doubt about it. Fans were quick to show love for Arun and Dipika. One of them wrote, "Mere SiyaRam ek baar fir sath me (My Siya Ram are back together again)." Another one commented, "Very nice Ap dono ko saath dakh acha laga bas pata lag pata ki Arun Sir Ap Dipika Ma'am dono kis roop mein aur kaha dakh payenge...(Felt nice to see both of you together. Wish we knew when, where and how will we get to watch Arun Sir and Dipika maam together)."

Dipika and Arun played the lead roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that aired on the Doordarshan channel in the late 80s. They emerged again with national popularity when the mythological serial was re-telecast during the lockdown that was caused due to the pandemic in 2020. Old popular TV serials were re-broadcast during the lockdown as the government restrictions did not allow any film or TV show production - that meant the channels did not have any new content to play on the television.

Since then, Dipika and Arun have reunited on reality shows - the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON