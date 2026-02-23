Dipika Kakar faces new health scare months after cancer treatment, to undergo surgery for stomach cyst
Actor Shoaib Ibrahim used YouTube channel to reveal that Dipika Kakar has developed a cyst in her stomach and will soon be hospitalised for another surgery.
Actor Dipika Kakar is once again battling a health setback months after her liver cancer treatment. In a recent update, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika has now developed a cyst in her stomach and will soon be hospitalised for another surgery.
Dipika to undergo another surgery
Shoaib shared the update in his latest YouTube vlog. In the video, Dipika and Shoaib were seen attending a birthday party on Friday, but later that same night, Dipika’s health suddenly took a turn for the worse.
Talking about the same, Shoaib said, “Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild pain in her stomach for two days, which aggravated more on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor, they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13mm (1.3 cm).”
To this, Dipika added, “Along with the stomach, I have been getting the same shoulder pain for two days. That was alarming for us. However, the doctors are saying that the pain in the left shoulder is not because of that.”
Shoaib went on to share that Dipika might need to undergo a surgery next week, saying, “Other than this cyst, everything is normal. This is what we were scared about. Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won’t be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage. Eight years back, we had our sangeet today. ”
Here, Dipika confessed that she was scared initially, but is glad that she found out about the cyst on time.
“Such is life. For people who are battling like me, we need to fight such obstacles when they come, and stay determined and strong. Yes, you get scared. I was also scared this morning, but I am glad we found this out on time. I was advised last time that regular follow-ups are very important. Don’t ignore the slightest pain,” Dipika added.
Shoaib further shared that after the surgery, Dipika’s treatment plan could see a significant shift, with her oral chemotherapy possibly being discontinued and replaced with immunotherapy.
Dipika's struggle with cancer
Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment. Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Both she and Shoaib regularly post updates on their respective vlogs, keeping fans closely connected and informed.
Dipika also opened up about battling liver cancer when she made an appearance on the LOL podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where she revealed that 22 per cent of her liver was removed via surgery after her cancer diagnosis.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
