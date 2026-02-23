Dipika Kakar faces new health scare months after cancer treatment, to undergo surgery for stomach cyst

Actor Dipika Kakar is once again battling a health setback months after her liver cancer treatment. In a recent update, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika has now developed a cyst in her stomach and will soon be hospitalised for another surgery. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been married for over eight years.

Dipika to undergo another surgery Shoaib shared the update in his latest YouTube vlog. In the video, Dipika and Shoaib were seen attending a birthday party on Friday, but later that same night, Dipika’s health suddenly took a turn for the worse.

Talking about the same, Shoaib said, “Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild pain in her stomach for two days, which aggravated more on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor, they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13mm (1.3 cm).”

To this, Dipika added, “Along with the stomach, I have been getting the same shoulder pain for two days. That was alarming for us. However, the doctors are saying that the pain in the left shoulder is not because of that.”

Shoaib went on to share that Dipika might need to undergo a surgery next week, saying, “Other than this cyst, everything is normal. This is what we were scared about. Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won’t be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage. Eight years back, we had our sangeet today. ”

Here, Dipika confessed that she was scared initially, but is glad that she found out about the cyst on time.

“Such is life. For people who are battling like me, we need to fight such obstacles when they come, and stay determined and strong. Yes, you get scared. I was also scared this morning, but I am glad we found this out on time. I was advised last time that regular follow-ups are very important. Don’t ignore the slightest pain,” Dipika added.

Shoaib further shared that after the surgery, Dipika’s treatment plan could see a significant shift, with her oral chemotherapy possibly being discontinued and replaced with immunotherapy.