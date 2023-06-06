Dipika Kakar recalls her financial struggles, staying in ‘worst of PGs’ in Mumbai: ‘We'd hang dupattas as curtains’

Dipika Kakar has said that she has stayed in the worst PGs in Mumbai and used dupattas as curtains when she first came to the city. In a new interview, she recalled her financial struggles and talked about the time she stayed in PGs with her mother. (Also read: Dipika Kakar recalls growing up in a broken home)

Dipika Kakar became a household name with the first season of Sasural Simar Ka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dipika and her actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child soon. She often shares videos to talk about her pregnancy journey with fans.

Dipika's life in PG

Dipika told Etimes that she first came to Mumbai for the job of an air hostess and had just "one small suitcase and an airbag". She added that she stayed in the worst of PG’s. "In Mumbai, four-five girls stay together in small houses as PGs and you don’t have an option because you are not earning well to afford a house of your own. People earn ₹12-15 thousand and it is difficult to manage expenses like food, rent, travelling, training, makeup, everything. I still remember the days I used to keep my eyes on the metre of auto rickshaws and I would know how much I’ve. So the moment the metre would show that amount, I would ask the auto guy to stop there. The rest of the journey, I would go walking."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also said that was the time when she had hardly had any time to cook. Dipika told the publication that even stayed with her mom in a PG due to certain issues at home. Later, she got a 1 BHK flat in Mhada colony, for ₹6500 rent.

Dipika used dupattas for curtains

"We didn’t have curtains, bed sheets, or a mattress. I remember since it was a necessity, we bought a mattress for ₹300-400. From there till the next 15-20 days till the time I didn’t get my salary, we survived without a fridge, gas stove, or anything. We would hang dupattas as curtains because we both were ladies and we didn’t have money to buy curtains. Hum dono ek mattress par jaise train mein head or legs opposite sides mein kar ke sote hain (We would sleep in opposite directions on the same mattress - just the way one does in trains)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dipika also told the daily that she first bought a red-coloured small stove that had such a small cylinder that it'd last only 10 days. She used to walk all the way to Dadar as she had a phobia of Mumbai's buses at the time.

Dipika's career

Dipika was first seen in the TV show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. Soon, she starred in popular sitcoms such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Sasural Simar Ka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.