Vibha Bhagat is now seen on Sasural Simar Ka 2.
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Vibha Bhagat did not have work for two years: 'I could only afford one meal a day'

  • Currently seen on Sasural Simar Ka 2, Vibha Bhagat talks about the two years when she had no work and even lost her father.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST

TV actor Vibha Bhagat has revealed that she was out of work for the past two years. She also shared her struggles when she had to manage with one meal a day during the time. Vibha is currently seen on Sasural Simar Ka season 2.

Vibha also lost her father and was fighting financial stress at the same time. However, she added that actors do not usually talk about such struggles as "we chose a life like this".

"The last two years have been the toughest for me, both professionally and personally. I lost my father and I wasn’t getting work too. Due to which not only I was financially broke but emotionally too (I) was shattered. A time came when I could only afford one meal a day, maybe a fruit or a packet of biscuits. But we actors never talk about things like these because we chose a life like this," Vibha told a leading daily.

She added, "But finally, after two years, Sasural Simar Ka happened." The second season of the popular show, Sasural Simar Ka, returned only recently. It began airing on April 26 and features Jayati Bhatia and Dipika Kakar, along with others from the first season.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets

Vibha has worked in many TV shows including Pavitra Bhagya and Beyhadh.

