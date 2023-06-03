Home / Entertainment / Tv / Dipika Kakar recalls growing up in a broken home, says her husband and in-laws filled the ‘empty space’

Dipika Kakar recalls growing up in a broken home, says her husband and in-laws filled the ‘empty space’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 03, 2023 01:26 PM IST

Dipika Kakar talks about growing up in a 'broken home' and credits husband Shoaib Ibrahim and his family for filling her life with emotions and happiness.

TV actor Dipika Kakar has revealed she grew up in a broken home, and added that some kids go into depression when raised in such families. Dipika is expecting her first child soon and has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans online. (Also read: Dipika Kakar wants ‘to quit acting, live as housewife and mother’)

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika first worked together on the famous TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Later, they got married in 2018 after dating each other for a few years.

Growing up in a ‘broken home’

Talking to ETimes, Dipika said, "When you grow up in a broken home as a child, I’m not saying that my parents did not do their duties for me. Individually they did their best for me and I totally respect my mother and father for it. They stood by me when it was needed the most. Today, I share a very cordial relationship with them individually and I’m in constant touch with them. When you are raised in a disturbed family it hits you hard." She added that no matter what, each kid responds differently in such a scenario - some go into depression, some become aggressive while some become introverts."

Dipika's marital family

She added, "As a kid, main bahut sehmi hui this (I was a scared kid, and) that’s the reason I can’t make friends even today. I have a handful of friends, I’ve a lot of colleagues. I don’t allow people in my space and maybe it is because of that." She also said that while growing up, she always hoped for a happy home and family - a place full of emotional happiness." Talking about her marital family, Dipika said that Shoaib and his family filled love and happiness in the "empty space" that she had in her life.

Dipika's profile

After making her TV debut with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010, Dipika has featured in several popular TV shows including Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, apart from the famous Sasural Simar Ka.

Dipika has also worked in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Most recently, she appeared on the comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat. Dipika also won Salman Khan's captive reality show Bigg Boss 12. Most recently, she worked in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2019-2020).

