Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim share scary experience during sky cycling; had to be rescued by resort staff

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, in a new video shared on his YouTube channel, shared a scary experience they had while sky cycling at the resort they are currently holidaying in. The incident took place during a previous visit. The couple was stuck mid-air and had to be rescued by the staff.

Even though Dipika and Shoaib were wearing harnesses, they were rattled when their cycle got stuck in the middle and was displaced from the wire it was on. Talking about Dipika’s reaction, Shoaib said, “Inki toh haalat aisi ho gayi thi ki chillane lagi thi, rone lagi thi (She started to shout and cry).”

“Lekin yahaan ka staff bohot achcha hai, unhone hume aake rescue kiya tha aur nikaal liya tha safely. Uske baad isne bola aaj ke baad main yahaan pe koi bhi ride nahi karungi (But the staff here is very nice, they rescued us and brought us back on the ground safely. After that incident, Dipika has sworn not to go on any rides here),” Shoaib said.

Dipika seemed so traumatised by that incident that she was hesitant to even ride a normal bicycle with Shoaib. “Aur main bol bhi rahi thi uss din, pata hai, ki mujhe nahi karna hai, Shoaib, mujhe darr lag raha hai. ‘Arre, Dipi, kuch nahi hoga’ (I told Shoaib that day that I did not want to go on the ride and that I was scared but he dismissed it and said nothing would happen),” she said.

Meanwhile, Dipika has been busy shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2. She shot to fame with the first season of the show, in which she played the role of Simar for six years.

Talking about returning to the show, Dipika said in a statement, “Simar is a character that is not only close to my heart, but it gave me recognition as an actor. I have shared a beautiful six-year-long association with the show and the audience, and I am very excited to be back. In the second season of the show, Simar will be seen in a new avatar, who has to fulfil a very important task of finding a Bahu, her replica for Geetanjali Devi and that will set the context of the new season. There is a lot in store for the audience and I look forward to this exciting new journey.”