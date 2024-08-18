Divya Seth remembers late daughter Mihika in emotional post: 'I promise to be brave and do everything we planned'

Actor Divya Seth has penned an emotional note for her daughter, Mihika Shah, who died on August 5 in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Divya also shared a picture of herself with Mihika. Divya also shared a note that Mihika wrote for her. (Also Read | Sushma Seth’s granddaughter Mihika Shah dies; mother Divya Seth shares the news on social media) Divya Seth shared a post on Instagram for her daughter Mihika.

Divya remembers daughter

Divya captioned the post, "'When I look at you, I see the purest love I’ll ever know. Every wounded soul finds their way to you, in your care they heal and grow, Divya, God's gift, my blessing from above, who’s love is stronger than the eye can see, in 8.1 billion people on earth mama, your the perfect mother for me, my Dibi, I love you. Mihika'."

Divya pens note for Mihika

She continued, "No one in this Lifetime or any other Will Love Me like You did @the_eye_in_the_wild_mihika_ I hope you can See Me. I promise to be Brave. I will do everything We planned. See you on the Beach. And in the Jungle, honey. Into the Light now (infinity symbol emoji)."

About Mihika

Mihika was the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth. Divya had announced on Facebook that a prayer meeting for her late daughter would be held. "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband, Siddharth Shah. Divya did not reveal the cause of Mihika's death.

A few days before her daughter's death, Divya had dropped a picture on Instagram, showing three generations of her family. In the picture, Mihika was seen smiling in a green dress, while Divya's mother Sushma looked elegant in red.

After Mihika's death, Divya posted an emotional note on Instagram. Divya shared a touching post featuring a picture in which she and Mihika smiled together. Along with the picture, Divya added a caption, "Thank You for being mine (infinity symbol and a broken heart emoji)."

About Divya

Divya has acted in several films, including Jab We Met, Dil Dhadakne Do and Article 370. She is best known for her roles in the popular TV shows Hum Log and Banegi Apni Baat. Sushma Seth is also known for her roles in Dhadkan, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the TV series Dekh Bhai Dekh.