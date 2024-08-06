Sushma Seth’s granddaughter Mihika Shah dies; mother Divya Seth shares the news on social media

Actor Divya Seth Shah’s daughter Mihika Shah, who is granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, died on Monday. While the exact cause of her death is not known, some reports are stating that she died following fever and seizure. Also read: Nostalgia with Divya Seth Shah, “I was always on a diet and starved myself to become slim” Mihika Shah was the daughter of Divya and Siddharth Shah.

Family in shock

The sad news was shared by Divya on social media on Tuesday. Taking to Facebook, Divya wrote, “With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024.” The note was signed by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah. She didn’t disclose the cause of her daughter's death in the note.

A report by India Today quoted a source as saying that Mihika first had a fever and later, a seizure. The family is still in shock over her death, and grieving the sudden loss. The family has planned a prayer meeting on August 8.

Just last week, Divya had shared a heart-warming post on Instagram, capturing the three generations of women in the family. In the picture, she is seen posing with her daughter in a green dress, and her mother in red attire.

What we know about Mihika

Not much is known about Mihika. It is believed that she was still studying and preferred to live her life away from the media glare. She was the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, who is known for her versatilitym which she showed by playing popular roles in films such as Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham..., Chal Mere Bhai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Nagina, and Student of the Year.

Divya Seth is known for appearing in films such as Jab We Met, Dil Dhadakne Do, Article 370. She has appeared in classic television shows such as Banegi Apni Baat and Dekh Bhai Dekh.