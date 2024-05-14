Shekhar Suman reveals plans to 'bring back' his iconic shows Movers N Shakers and Dekh Bhai Dekh: 'It will happen'

Shekhar Suman was seen recently in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Shekhar spoke about his old shows, Movers N Shakers and Dekh Bhai Dekh. Conversations have already begun and the actor even hinted that this time around, Movers N Shakers will premiere on an OTT platform. Also read: Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making actors wait for a long time Shekhar Suman started hosting Movers N Shakers in the last nineties.

'There’s a lot of pressure from the audience’s side'

The actor said, “Yes, there’s a thought of bringing it back. There’s a lot of pressure from the audience’s side. Wherever I go, even at the airport, people ask me, ‘Why don’t you get Movers And Shakers back?' We were going through some strange times where television had taken a backseat, and OTT wasn’t into non-fiction. They only wanted to back fiction series. I felt like television wasn’t the right place for Movers And Shakers to be back as no one was watching it, and it receded into the background. I just waited for the opportune moment. I think now is the time to bring it back."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added, “In fact, two of my iconic shows – Movers N Shakers and Dekh Bhai Dekh – are on the verge of being developed. It’s too early to talk about them because they’re both at a nascent stage. But it will and should happen."

More about the shows

Shekhar Suman's television shows made him a household name. The sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh, which first aired in 1993, propelled him to immense popularity. His chat show, Movers N Shakers, which began airing in 1997 and ran till 2001, saw Shekhar interview many celebrities.

Dekh Bhai Dekh was produced by veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and also featured Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth, N K Shivpuri, Vishal Singh, Urvashi Dholakia and Nattasha Singh, among many others.