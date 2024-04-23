Shekhar Suman recalls Farida Jalal fainted on Dekh Bhai Dekh sets: 'There were no fans or air-conditioning'

Shekhar Suman is geared up for his OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic show Heeramandi. The actor is also popular for his 90s sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh. Shekhar, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, revealed how actors on the set used to faint while shooting the comedy-series. (Also read: Shekhar extends olive branch to Kangana, recalls her ugly breakup with Adhyayan) Shekhar Suman recently revealed that Farida Jalal and his other co-actors used to faint on Dekh Bhai Dekh set.

Shekhar reveals actors fainted on Dekh Bhai Dekh sets

Shekhar recalled how the cast and crew used to work hard on the sets despite no fans or air-conditioners. He said, “They used to take long shots of 10–20 minutes. The doors were closed from all four sides. It was the first time we were shooting with multi-cams, with many huge lights, and no fans or air conditioning. Aadmi bhun kar, tal kar, barbaad ho kar bahar nikalta tha (People would leave the room all roasted to the bone in heat and exhausted), but nobody complained.” The actor further added, “When I turned to give a cue to a co-actor, I saw she had fainted. Then, when I looked at Farida ji (Farida Jalal), I saw she was also lying there.”

About Shekhar Suman

Shekhar made his acting debut with Girish Karnad's Utsav, co-starring Rekha, Shankar Nag, Amjad Khan and Shashi Kapoor. He later gained prominence with his satirical late night talk shows - Movers n Shakers, Simply Shekhar and Carry On Shekhar. Shekhar later came on board as judge for the standup comedy shows - The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus. Shekhar was last seen in Sanjay Dutt-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi (2017).

Shekhar Suman's upcoming show

Shekhar portrays the character of Nawab Zulfikar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The period-drama series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Fardeen Khan in pivotal characters. Shekhar's son Adhyayan also plays a crucial role in the show as Nawab Zoravar.