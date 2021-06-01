Divyanka Tripathi gives befitting reply to query on her dupatta: 'My body, my wish; your decency, your wish'

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the South African capital Cape Town, has slammed a Twitter user for commenting on her clothes. Divyanka was questioned for not wearing dupatta with her suits in Crime Patrol, which she hosted.

The user wrote, "Crime petrol episode me aap dupataa kyu nahi pahanati hai (Why don't you wear a scarf in the Crime Patrol episode)?" She replied, "Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! (So that people like you learn to respect women even if they aren't wearing a scarf. Kindly change the way you and others look at women and don't comment on what women wear. My body, my honour, my wish! Your decency, your wish)!"

A fan wrote, "Indian men should start thinking about desexualizing body parts from their mind. Go slow but please act towards changing the thinking process. It's not about clothes or body parts. It's about how our eyes see and how our mind reads. Please act. Believe me it helps a lot. #women." Another said, "What mentality..That was a superb befitting reply @Divyanka_T !!!More power to u We all need to dust this mentality n ppl like that ..Hopefully r society becomes a better place after that !" A third commented, "Mindbolwing answer d it's girl choice what to wear or not no one has the rights to tell us that person is such a cheap one."

However, another user tweeted in Hindi, "Ma'am, you questioned Ghanshyamji's character but it might be possible that he is a fan and likes to see you with a scarf."

Divyanka replied, also in Hindi, "Yes it is possible! If he is a fan then salute to that love. But questioning women's clothing has become a thing of the past. We can discuss acting, science, politics, history, geography on many subjects. Dupatta is a very trivial subject compared to that."

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez says her parents 'desperately' want her to move to Bahrain

Fans saw Divyanka as the host of Crime Patrol Satark. She had said that it was a conscious effort to do something different from daily soaps.

She shot to fame with the serials such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and went on to feature in Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also participated in and won the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8, with her husband Vivek Dahiya.