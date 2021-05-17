Divyanka Tripathi wears pigtails on sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Vivek Dahiya asks 'Off to school are we?'

Divyanka Tripathi shared a new picture from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya has reacted to it. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared new pictures of herself wearing a red ensemble. However, it was her pigtails that caught his attention.

Sharing the picture, Divyanka said, "A seasonal flower I am! I disappear with a promise to return like a fresh soulful bloom." Vivek commented, "Off to school are we?" Actor Bidita Bag also commented, "School girl."

Her fans were impressed with her look as well. "YOU LOOK SO GOOD BABYYYYY," said a fan. "Hayye looking so cute," said another. "Such a Cutie," a third fan said.

Divyanka is competing against Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Sourabh Raj Jain in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa. Director Rohit Shetty has returned to host the show again.

Recently, she was spotted having a'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum moment' on one of the beaches in South Africa. She was seen posing in a red saree when a gush of breeze blew away the loose end of the outfit. Aastha, who was filming the incident, broke into Suraj Hua Madham while Divyanka played along.

She recently shared a video, featuring fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul. In the video, the singer was all praise for Divyanka. He said that she had performed well in one of their tasks.

Also read: Salman Khan twins with body double Parvez Kazi on Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai sets, fans say ‘two gems together’

Speaking with Hindustan Times, she assured fans that strict government protocols are being followed. "We do not have access to any privileges, we sanitise and take great efforts to keep ourselves and those around us safe. We shoot in masks which is most uncomfortable but we go through this to make sure everyone is safe. Like the saying is, the show must go on and we are here to provide some entertainment to our viewers."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON