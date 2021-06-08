Eijaz Khan makes fun of Pavitra Punia as they get Covid-19 vaccine, she says 'I can be dead anytime'

Former contestants of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia recently had their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine together and both have shared hilarious videos. Pavitra said in her video that she was very scared of getting the vaccine.

Eijaz first posted a picture of Pavitra filling up the form at the vaccination centre. He captioned it, "Proof that P-nut has signed for the vaccine with her own free will."

Eijaz also shared a video in which he talked to Pavitra after she received her shot. He asked her, "How are you feeling baby?" And she responded, "I am feeling that, I can be dead anytime."

Eijaz then cracked a joke and said, "Really? I need to tell you that you have a fan here. Right here." He then turned the camera towards a stand fan kept beside Pavitra. He also captioned the post as, "Pavitra Punia with her fan." He also shared a picture of Pavitra eating a snack and wrote, "Can't stop laughing. Post vaccine darr (fear)."

Pavitra also shared Eijaz's post and wrote, "ha mai muh me samosa dabaye baithi hu (Yes, I am sitting there with a samosa stuffed inside my mouth)."

As she waited for her turn, Pavitra shared a video and said, "So, he got me out for the vaccine and I am scared, very scared," before moving the camera and showing Eijaz sitting right beside her. She captioned it, "Vaccination day @eijazkhan."

In another video, Pavitra said, "So, getting the vaccine today and I am really scared. I do not know kya hoga (what will happen)." She also cried as she talked about her fears in another video. She urged her fans, "Please pray for me." She shared all her posts on Instagram Stories.

Eijaz and Pavitra met on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 last year and their bond grew stronger with time. After Pavitra was voted out of the show, she returned as a guest and Eijaz took the opportunity to propose to her on TV. They are now a couple and have been sharing pictures and videos together on social media.

