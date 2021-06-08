Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kishwer Merchant promises to lose her pregnancy weight, tells unborn baby: 'You will be proud of Mommy'
Kishwer Merchant is expecting her first baby.
Kishwer Merchant is expecting her first baby.
tv

Kishwer Merchant promises to lose her pregnancy weight, tells unborn baby: 'You will be proud of Mommy'

  • Kishwer Merchant has revealed how she was apprehensive of gaining weight during pregnancy but has accepted it now and loves her body as it is.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:19 PM IST

Actor Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with husband, actor Suyyash Rai, has opened up on the apprehensions she had about weight gain during the pregnancy.

She posted a picture of herself dressed in black and white shorts, and top paired with an orange shrug, flaunting her baby bump. Kishwer shared the picture and wrote, "When I got pregnant I use to think omg I will put on so much weight .. what will I do , will I ever be able to lose the weight again ? I guess it happens to everyone."

The TV actor added, "But after a few days I stopped thinking all about it and embraced it .. this is me now and I love myself coz I have you inside And yes I know me , I will work hard and get back to how I was and you will be proud of Mommy #sukishkababy Love my new nickname by @suyyashrai : GOLMATOL."

Kishwer has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans. From her diet to fashion and the battle with emotions and hormones, she has been discussing it all on her social media handles.

Also read: Ali Fazal to be part of initiative on mental health awareness

Kishwer shared a video about 'pregnancy clothing hacks' and spoke about how Suyyash reacted when she told him about the pregnancy. Announcing the news, Suyyash had written in a post on Instagram in March this year: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August." The baby is due in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kishwer merchant suyyash rai

Related Stories

Karan Sharma (Sourced)
Karan Sharma (Sourced)
web series

I have to keep on proving myself with each project: Karan Sharma

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:43 PM IST
After the ad-making stint along with assisting in projects like Madam Chief Minister, OTT series Flat, Avrodh and then finally bagging his first solo directorial, writer-director Karan Sharma is a happy man
READ FULL STORY
Supriya Pilgaonkar believes that even if keeping your chin up is tough, moving on with a smile on your face is the only way forward.
Supriya Pilgaonkar believes that even if keeping your chin up is tough, moving on with a smile on your face is the only way forward.
tv

I lower my guard when I shoot and I need to work on that: Supriya Pilgaonkar on working in Covid-era

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:26 PM IST
The senior actor, who shot for a reality show and promo of a new TV show recently, has also been doing her bit to help says, there are so many people in the industry helping out not just industry folks but others as well. “These times call for sensitivity”
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.