Kishwer Merchant promises to lose her pregnancy weight, tells unborn baby: 'You will be proud of Mommy'

Actor Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with husband, actor Suyyash Rai, has opened up on the apprehensions she had about weight gain during the pregnancy.

She posted a picture of herself dressed in black and white shorts, and top paired with an orange shrug, flaunting her baby bump. Kishwer shared the picture and wrote, "When I got pregnant I use to think omg I will put on so much weight .. what will I do , will I ever be able to lose the weight again ? I guess it happens to everyone."

The TV actor added, "But after a few days I stopped thinking all about it and embraced it .. this is me now and I love myself coz I have you inside And yes I know me , I will work hard and get back to how I was and you will be proud of Mommy #sukishkababy Love my new nickname by @suyyashrai : GOLMATOL."

Kishwer has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans. From her diet to fashion and the battle with emotions and hormones, she has been discussing it all on her social media handles.

Also read: Ali Fazal to be part of initiative on mental health awareness

Kishwer shared a video about 'pregnancy clothing hacks' and spoke about how Suyyash reacted when she told him about the pregnancy. Announcing the news, Suyyash had written in a post on Instagram in March this year: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August." The baby is due in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON