Ekta Kapoor anticipated ‘gaaliyan’ for making her naagin fight the pandemic: 'Titanic came out of a real incident'

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin will soon be coming back on television. Starring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead, the show will show the titular human-serpent fight the evil plot of a pandemic.

Since the promos were launched online, people have had a strong reaction to what they believe is making light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed five million people across the world in two years. Ekta, however, suggests the show will deal with the issue with empathy.

Ekta said during a media interaction for the show that she wished to do something different with Naagin this year after it failed to perform well in the last two seasons. “The last two seasons have not done so well, though if you see the weekend numbers, it's still much better than a lot of other shows. Because the weekend slot is itself down, also Naagin 4 and 5 did not get that great numbers, in fact, I don't have pressure working on season 6,” she said.

Ekta added that the idea for the new season came from a friend. "Secondly, when my friend narrated me this concept and she told me you should do this and corona is not just about the disease, it is a mind changing thing, she told me I am no longer dealing with relatable topics in the country. I actually knew at that point ke mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali hai because agar yehi kaam koi really celebrated maker karta (I knew I would have been abused for it because had any celebrated filmmaker done something like this), things would have been different. Naagin is out an out mass, commercial pulp show and there will be criticism and I am fine with it because I am not calling it corona. I want to show what people went through in the last two years," she added.

The TV producer also mentioned how standards are different for Indian and Hollywood films. “I knew very well and I was sure that I will get trolled. I was ready for it. In west if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident. The pandemic is something that the US based OTT channel will do it. We are witnessing history and we all have changed in the last two years and Naagin also had to change,” she said.

