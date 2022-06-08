Ekta Kapoor cuts birthday cake at Siddhi Vinayak temple, hosts dinner for friends Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi Dogra

Producer Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 47th birthday on Tuesday. Several photos from her birthday celebrations were shared online. In the pictures, actors Ridhi Dogra, Anita Hassanandani , Ruchikaa Kapoor and Mushtaq Sheikh were seen with her. She also went to Mumbai's Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Mandir on her birthday. Also Read: When Ekta Kapoor revealed she wasn't allowed to enter the sets of dad Jeetendra's films: 'I could attack his heroines'

In the pictures, which are from Ekta Kapoor's close knit birthday dinner, she was seen wearing salwar-kameez as she posed for the paparazzi. Ridhi Dogra is seen holding a bunch of flowers as she entered the dinner venue. Anita, Ruchikaa and Mushtaq were also spotted in the photos.

Ekta also visited Mumbai's famous Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Mandir and celebrated her birthday inside the temple. Pictures from the celebration were shared online. In one photo, Ekta is seen cutting her birthday cake, with a national flag coloured turban on her head. She was also given a shawl.

Ekta Kapoor at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Mandir.

Earlier, Ekta shared a video from her surprise birthday party on Instagram. Sharing it, she wrote, “I got surprised. Couldn’t got to Tirupathi but will definitely go to Siddhivinayak temple and thank the Lord for friends and family and I’ll reply to all your messages. Grateful and overwhelmed. Jai Mata Di." Also Read: Inside Ekta Kapoor's surprise birthday party at BFF Ridhi Dogra's home that left her in shock. Watch

Ekta is actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor's daughter. She has made popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin and many more.

Along with the small screen, Ekta has also tasted success in Bollywood, with productions such as The Dirty Picture, Ragini MMS, Veere Di Wedding, and Dream Girl.

