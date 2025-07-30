Ektaa Kapoor says her mom pushed her to cast Smriti in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: ‘She looks like Twinkle Khanna’

Actor Smriti Irani is back on television with her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show premiered on 29 July, and fans have been overwhelmed with nostalgia upon seeing it return. While many assume it was Ektaa Kapoor who cast Smriti as Tulsi, the producer recently revealed that it was actually her mother, Shobha Kapoor, who insisted on Smriti being chosen for the role. Ektaa Kapoor cast Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after her mom's suggestion.

Ektaa Kapoor on how Smriti Irani was cast in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Just before the show’s premiere on Star Plus, Ektaa and Smriti held a live session on the channel’s official Instagram page, during which Ektaa shared an interesting anecdote about how Smriti was cast.

She revealed that her mother had spotted Smriti on another show and was struck by her beauty. “Meri mom ne Smriti ko ek show mein dekha tha aur bola ke ye ek ladki maine show mein dekha hai… joh bahut hi khubsurat hai aur mujhe bahut pasand aayi hai (My mum saw Smriti in a show and said, ‘I saw this girl… she’s really beautiful, and I really liked her’).”

Smriti added that the show in which Shobha spotted her was also on Star Plus, and that she had been working as a replacement for one of Ektaa’s friends who hadn’t shown up that day.

Ektaa continued, “I don't know what you did back then, but my mum was completely taken by you. She’s actually a big fan of Twinkle Khanna, and she called me saying, ‘There’s this girl who looks like Twinkle Khanna and she’s so beautiful—please cast her.’ So everyone thinks I cast you for Kyunki, but it was actually my mum who saw you and said, ‘I really like this girl’... and what a face.”

Ektaa concluded, “Then Smriti came for the auditions—she was very slim, quiet and shy. She gave her audition and ended it with such a sweet smile.” Smriti further revealed that Ektaa was the only one who liked her audition; no one else on the set was convinced at the time.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The daily soap, which originally aired from 2000 to 2008, is back on television with a reboot after 17 years. When it first aired, the show topped TRP charts and became a household phenomenon, with many viewers adjusting their daily routines to watch it.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor, the show redefined the “saas-bahu” genre. Tulsi Virani, the central character, became a cultural icon as the ideal daughter-in-law—strong, self-sacrificing, and principled—challenging stereotypical portrayals of women on screen. The story moved beyond the typical mother-in-law vs daughter-in-law conflict to explore family dynamics, relationships, and power struggles within a joint household. The reboot premiered on 29 July and airs on Star Plus and JioCinema (formerly Hotstar) at 10:30 pm.