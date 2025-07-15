Emmy nomination 2025 in first two categories announced: Full list here

The 2025 Emmy nominations announcement is finally taking place, as CBS Mornings announced the nominees for the Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Talk Series on Tuesday. The remaining nominee announcements will be made by Brenda Song ("Running Point") and Harvey Guillen ("What We Do in the Shadows") at 8:30 a.m. PT. The 2025 Emmy nominations were revealed by CBS Mornings for discussion series and reality competition, with further announcements to follow from Brenda Song and Harvey Guillen.

The twisted workplace drama Severance, starring Adam Scott, and Seth Rogen's The Studio, are anticipated to be two of the major contenders in this year's Emmy contest. Severance received 14 nominations for its debut season in 2023, but won only two for its title sequence and music.

In addition, Slow Horses, Shrinking and Presumed Innocent have the potential to create a stir.

This year's talk series category has reduced to three contenders, including The Daily Show, the winner from the last year, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Check out list of nominees announced so far

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

The nominees for the following categories will be announced shortly

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Limited or Anthology Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Comedy Series

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at Peacock Theater in L.A. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m, as per The Hollywood reporter.

Nate Bargatze will host the awards, which Paramount+ and CBS will broadcast live.

Before the CBS presentation, awards in most Emmy categories will be given out during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7.