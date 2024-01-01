Evicted contestant Neil Bhatt says Vicky Jain can do nothing other than fight in Bigg Boss house

Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house after a double-eviction on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. After exiting the show, Neil opened up about Vicky Jain's game on the show and also commented on ‘toxicity’ in the house, especially by male participants. He told Indian Express that Vicky Jain has nothing more left to do in the house, other than picking up fights. Also read: Salman Khan consoles Ayesha Khan in medical room as she has meltdown after he lashes out at her Neil Bhatt was evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

Neil Bhatt on Vicky Jain

Neil said, “I don’t think Vicky Jain’s game is on the right track, I had even mentioned earlier how his ways were manipulative but calm and composed. However, after his sabbatical, Vicky has become very exploitative of the situation. He is always resorting to picking a fight and taking it forward. There is nothing more left for Vicky to do on the show.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Neil Bhatt on toxicity in Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain is Ankita Lokhande's husband. She is also inside the Bigg Boss house and is often seen at loggerheads with Vicky. His behaviour has been labelled as ‘toxic’ by audiences from time to time. Talking about the toxicity in the house, Neil added, “I have always raised my voice against ill-treatment of women be it through Vicky or Abhishek. But I never directly went up to Vicky, as his misdeeds were never committed in front of me. But I have always explained to Abhishek how his ways are damaging him and his prospects of finding a person for himself or having respect amongst the audience.”

Potential winner of this season

Besides Vicky and Ankita, the show has Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar among its top contestants of the season. Neil also shared that either Munawar or Abhishek can take home the winner's trophy ‘if they mend their ways.’

Previousy, Neil's wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was evicted from the house. Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30 pm. It also streams 24x7 on JioCinema.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place