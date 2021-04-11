IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi attacked by peacock, shrieks as she tries to get away. Watch video
Digangana Suryavanshi attacked by a peacock.
Digangana Suryavanshi attacked by a peacock.
tv

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi attacked by peacock, shrieks as she tries to get away. Watch video

  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi was 'attacked' by a peacock, and shrieked as she tried to get away. Watch video.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:00 PM IST

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi had a mishap with a peacock, which was captured on camera. A video of Digangana being 'attacked' by the bird has been shared online.

The video, posted on Instagram by a paparazzo account, showed Digangana hesitantly approaching a peacock, who after a few second leapt into the air and scratched at her. Digangana shrieked and backed off.

"The peacock was like 'Kitthe chali hai morni banke?'" one person joked in the comments section of the post. "Peacocks love there privacy the most," wrote another person, while others left laughter emojis in the comments section.


Digangana got her break with the show Ek Veer Ki Ardas…Veera. After appearing in Bigg Boss 9, she has done films such as Jalebi and FryDay. She will soon be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, starring Arjun Rampal.

Talking about it, Digangana told Hindustan Times, “I’m busy with number of things but the most awaited one for me is, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. It’s a war drama film and I play the lead. I’m super excited as film is set for a 2021 release. Besides, Telugu films too have been keeping me busy and I enjoy acting irrespective of barriers like region, country or language.”

Also read: When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video

She said that she had always wanted to be in front of the camera, and described her acting career, which has spanned commercials, music albums, reality shows, daily soaps and films, as 'fulfilling'. She said, "For me seeing myself on TV was such a delight and then it also gave me instant recognition and upper hand among my age kids."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bigg boss peacock

Related Stories

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi is at her creative best during the lockdown time.(Photo: Instagram/diganganasuryavanshi)
Actor Digangana Suryavanshi is at her creative best during the lockdown time.(Photo: Instagram/diganganasuryavanshi)
tv

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi goes high on creativity amid lockdown, turns singer

Hindustan Times | By Sangeeta Yadav
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2020 04:37 PM IST
She’s cooking, playing instruments, sketching, painting and more, but what’s most interesting is a new song she has written and sung.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Digangana Suryavanshi says she could not move into her new house earlier as she was in Indonesia for her TV show.(Instagram/diganganasuryavanshi)
Actor Digangana Suryavanshi says she could not move into her new house earlier as she was in Indonesia for her TV show.(Instagram/diganganasuryavanshi)
tv

See pics: Digangana Suryavanshi’s new house is nothing short of a castle

Hindustan Times | By Anjuri Nayar Singh
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2017 06:23 PM IST
TV actor Digangana Suryavanshi says that her room has a princess-like feel to it, and that she has a walk-in wardrobe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP