Exclusive: Raftaar and Komal Vohra file for divorce

Rapper Raftaar and his wife, interior designer Komal Vohra, are parting ways, officially. Their six years of marriage is likely to come to an end in October this year. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, have been living separately for some time now, and from what we have gathered exclusively, the two filed for divorce in 2020, around the time of the pandemic, which led to the delay in the final proceedings. A source close to the couple confirms, “Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6.”

According to our insider, the couple’s problems began “only a few days after their marriage”.

“Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial,” added the source, who further revealed that “only close ones know about this”.

When we contacted Vohra, the sister of TV actors Karan and Kunal Vohra, she confirmed our report but declined to comment. The Ghana Kasoota singer, whose real name is Dilin Nair, on the other hand, did not respond to a request for comment, despite repeated attempts.

It was “love at first sight” for Vohra and Raftaar when they met each other at a friend’s place in 2011. They tied the knot after five years of dating. Back then, Raftaar posted pictures from his wedding ceremony and wrote, ‘Married to my soulmate’. Currently, the two have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their pictures.