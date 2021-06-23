Fan morphs Rahul Vaidya’s face onto Salman Khan’s in Dabangg 3 poster, singer reacts

Rahul Vaidya was amused as a fan morphed his and his girlfriend Disha Parmar’s faces onto the poster of Dabangg 3, in place of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Rahul was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman, and finished as the runner-up.

Sharing the edited Dabangg 3 poster, featuring Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, the fan wrote, “Made this edit of Rahul and Disha version from Dabang3 of Salman Khan & Sonakshi sinha. I hope u both liked it.. #Dishul #askRKV #RahulVaidya #RKVians @rahulvaidya23 @disha11parmar #RahulVaidyaSpeaks.” Rahul replied, “Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan hope u don’t mind me doing dabangg 3.”

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan hope u don’t mind me doing dabangg 3 😛😀 https://t.co/GuiMboUhUt — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021





During Bigg Boss 14, Rahul was often chastised by Salman Khan. During the mid-season finale, Salman slammed Rahul for his ‘lack of interest towards the show’. Later, Salman criticised Rahul for walking out, only to return a few days later, and labelled him a quitter.

In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Rahul objected to Salman’s repeated reminders that he ‘ran away’. However, Salman would not have any of it and told Rahul, “Don’t try and justify this act of yours, agar bhaage ho, toh bhaage ho (you ran away, accept it).”

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan can’t take his eyes off Gauri Khan in old photo, fan says ‘you both are my breath’

However, after Bigg Boss 14 came to an end, Salman’s feelings towards Rahul seem to have changed. Salman even gifted Rahul a Being Human e-cycle.

“Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio. #cycling #ebikes #outdoors #rahulvaidya,” Rahul wrote in an Instagram post.

After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul is set to be seen in yet another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He shot for it in Cape Town and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Salman, meanwhile, will be seen next as a righteous police officer in Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also stars his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who will play a menacing gangster.