Home / Entertainment / Tv / From Alia Bhatt to Gauri Khan, Bollywood celebs spent Thursday watching the FRIENDS reunion too
Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer pose for a selfie.
Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer pose for a selfie.
tv

From Alia Bhatt to Gauri Khan, Bollywood celebs spent Thursday watching the FRIENDS reunion too

  • From Alia Bhatt and Gauri Khan to Malaika Arora and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bollywood celebrities also enjoyed the Friends reunion episode. See their posts.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 10:48 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, and Gauri Khan, among many others, joined fans in celebrating the special reunion episode of Friends, which premiered on Thursday. The long-awaited television event was streamed in India on ZEE5, and raked in a million views within a few hours of release.

Alia took to Instagram Stories and shared a poster of the show's six central cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer -- and captioned it, "Everything." She also included a heart emoji. Malaika took to Instagram Stories to share the same poster, but didn't leave a comment.

A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.
A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Interior designer Gauri Khan, the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of special Friends-themed cupcakes. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor, shared a picture of the six cast members, and wrote, "Oooof," accompanied by heart emojis. Actor Kishwer Merchant shared a video of her watch party with husband Suyyash Rai.

Sophie Choudry took to Twitter and wrote, "The #FriendsReunion has been watched & it’s overwhelming. I have laughed and cried my heart out..sometimes both at the same time! And Ross & Rachel reading out THAT scene..?!! Uff, my heart!! Still the most awesome cast from the most epic show."

Friends, which began in 1994, was the top-rated comedy in the United States for six years and aired in more than 200 nations. The finale was watched by 52 million Americans, eight million more than watched the Oscar ceremony that year.

Also read: Friends The Reunion review: A nostalgia trip meant only for die hard fans

Ben Winston directed the special episode. It also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
friends reunion friends tv show jennifer aniston matt leblanc matthew perry david schwimmer courteney cox lisa kudrow alia bhatt gauri khan + 8 more

Related Stories

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in a still from Friends.
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in a still from Friends.
tv

Jennifer, David reveal being attracted to each other on FRIENDS Reunion

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played the on-screen couple Rachel Green and Ross Geller on the show Friends, revealed they were attracted towards each other in the initial stages of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Stills from FRIENDS reunion episode.
Stills from FRIENDS reunion episode.
tv

FRIENDS: Reunion records over 1 million views in less than seven hours on Zee5

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Friends: The Reunion premiered on Zee5 in India. The digital streaming service has revealed that the special has crossed 1 million views on the platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.