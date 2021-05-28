From Alia Bhatt to Gauri Khan, Bollywood celebs spent Thursday watching the FRIENDS reunion too

Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, and Gauri Khan, among many others, joined fans in celebrating the special reunion episode of Friends, which premiered on Thursday. The long-awaited television event was streamed in India on ZEE5, and raked in a million views within a few hours of release.

Alia took to Instagram Stories and shared a poster of the show's six central cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer -- and captioned it, "Everything." She also included a heart emoji. Malaika took to Instagram Stories to share the same poster, but didn't leave a comment.

A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Interior designer Gauri Khan, the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of special Friends-themed cupcakes. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor, shared a picture of the six cast members, and wrote, "Oooof," accompanied by heart emojis. Actor Kishwer Merchant shared a video of her watch party with husband Suyyash Rai.

Sophie Choudry took to Twitter and wrote, "The #FriendsReunion has been watched & it’s overwhelming. I have laughed and cried my heart out..sometimes both at the same time! And Ross & Rachel reading out THAT scene..?!! Uff, my heart!! Still the most awesome cast from the most epic show."

Friends, which began in 1994, was the top-rated comedy in the United States for six years and aired in more than 200 nations. The finale was watched by 52 million Americans, eight million more than watched the Oscar ceremony that year.

Ben Winston directed the special episode. It also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

