Gaurav Dubey: An actor didn’t turn up and I got the job

After writing for a number of comedy shows, stand-up comedian and actor Gaurav Dubey still reminisces his debut stand-up act which earned him his first payment of ₹51.

“It was more than a decade back when I was in my home town Prayagraj and used to take up small stand-up acts across Uttar Pradesh. But I knew this couldn’t be the end as I had much more ability in me. I reached Mumbai and after much struggle landed myself a first co-writing assignment. Then, as a co-writer, I penned many shows including Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Live and Khatra Khatra Khatra.”

For Dubey acting happened six years back that too by fluke. “It was by sheer luck that an actor didn’t turn up and I had to replace him on reality show Comedy Classes and that’s how acting took off. Later, I got to play some fun characters like Deepak Tijori in film Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.”

The writer who was among the finalists in the reality show India’s Laughter Champion is currently focusing on acting as he feels it’s high time he give his best shot in front of the camera.

“I have been writing for artistes like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh who have been exceptionally supportive and loved my acts. I used to look up to them and today I am sharing screen with them. I’m on cloud nine since I joined the on-going season of The Kapil Sharma Show as an actor. It feels great to be able to fulfill my mother’s dream,” concludes Dubey.