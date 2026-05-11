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Gaurav Khanna says colour blindness will be a problem in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: ‘I am my biggest competitor on the show’

Gaurav Khanna's latest venture might prove challenging, especially surrounding his struggles with colour blindness. Here's why he decided to join the show.

May 11, 2026 06:11 am IST
Written by Eshana Saha
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From Celebrity MasterChef India to Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna has been nothing short of a trailblazing force in the world of reality television. After emerging victorious in both of his previous reality show outings, the actor is now gearing up for a brand-new challenge – his third reality venture, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show is expected to premiere on Colors TV and JioCinema sometime in late June or July this year.

Gaurav Khanna is set to star in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty(PTI)

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 3's Ashu Reddy posts engagement pictures amid alleged 9.35 crore cheating controversy

Ahead of the release of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Khanna opened up about the primary reason behind taking up the show in an interview with SCREEN. The actor shared that he wants to push himself beyond his limits and overcome several personal challenges, including colour blindness and other physical ailments, while getting the opportunity to work under a stalwart like Shetty was an added bonus.

Gaurav Khanna’s colour blindness might be a problem in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Gaurav Khanna also revealed that one of the biggest reasons behind joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is the opportunity to work with host Rohit Shetty. The Anupamaa actor admitted that he is not professionally trained in performing stunts, especially since television rarely offers actors the chance to explore that space. However, he expressed immense excitement about stepping out of his comfort zone and learning the craft of action and stunts under Shetty’s guidance.

The 44-year-old actor explained, “Another reason to do this show is Rohit Shetty. Who is better than him to learn from? As an actor, I am not trained to do stunts; you don’t get many chances to do stunts on TV, so it’s a welcome thing for me. Working with a stalwart like him, just being under his guidance, is a plus point for me.”

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / TV / Gaurav Khanna says colour blindness will be a problem in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: ‘I am my biggest competitor on the show’
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