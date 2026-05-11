Gaurav Khanna says colour blindness will be a problem in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: ‘I am my biggest competitor on the show’

From Celebrity MasterChef India to Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna has been nothing short of a trailblazing force in the world of reality television. After emerging victorious in both of his previous reality show outings, the actor is now gearing up for a brand-new challenge – his third reality venture, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show is expected to premiere on Colors TV and JioCinema sometime in late June or July this year.

Gaurav Khanna is set to star in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty(PTI)

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Ahead of the release of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Khanna opened up about the primary reason behind taking up the show in an interview with SCREEN. The actor shared that he wants to push himself beyond his limits and overcome several personal challenges, including colour blindness and other physical ailments, while getting the opportunity to work under a stalwart like Shetty was an added bonus.

Gaurav Khanna’s colour blindness might be a problem in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

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{{^usCountry}} In the interview, Khanna revealed that one of the biggest concerns he has going into Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is his colour blindness, which he fears could impact his performance during certain tasks. However, the actor added that having lived with and learnt to manage the condition throughout his life, he is excited to embrace the challenge and discover how far he can push himself. Speaking about other physical ailments that also test his limits, Khanna shared that, more than anyone else in the competition, he considers himself to be his own biggest competitor on the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the interview, Khanna revealed that one of the biggest concerns he has going into Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is his colour blindness, which he fears could impact his performance during certain tasks. However, the actor added that having lived with and learnt to manage the condition throughout his life, he is excited to embrace the challenge and discover how far he can push himself. Speaking about other physical ailments that also test his limits, Khanna shared that, more than anyone else in the competition, he considers himself to be his own biggest competitor on the show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “My colour blindness is going to be a problem on the show. I also have Golfer’s elbow and frozen shoulder, which is my main concern. There are a lot of things I want to overcome. I am my biggest competitor on the show. My biggest fear is the day I stop learning anything as an individual, and start thinking I know it all. Then, I might stop growing. I am going to overcome this challenge. I always start from zero in life, which is a good thing. Another fear is that I should never be demotivated by failures. Everybody goes through it, so I want to take it on the chin.” Gaurav Khanna is excited to work with Rohit Shetty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “My colour blindness is going to be a problem on the show. I also have Golfer’s elbow and frozen shoulder, which is my main concern. There are a lot of things I want to overcome. I am my biggest competitor on the show. My biggest fear is the day I stop learning anything as an individual, and start thinking I know it all. Then, I might stop growing. I am going to overcome this challenge. I always start from zero in life, which is a good thing. Another fear is that I should never be demotivated by failures. Everybody goes through it, so I want to take it on the chin.” Gaurav Khanna is excited to work with Rohit Shetty {{/usCountry}}

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Gaurav Khanna also revealed that one of the biggest reasons behind joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is the opportunity to work with host Rohit Shetty. The Anupamaa actor admitted that he is not professionally trained in performing stunts, especially since television rarely offers actors the chance to explore that space. However, he expressed immense excitement about stepping out of his comfort zone and learning the craft of action and stunts under Shetty’s guidance.

The 44-year-old actor explained, “Another reason to do this show is Rohit Shetty. Who is better than him to learn from? As an actor, I am not trained to do stunts; you don’t get many chances to do stunts on TV, so it’s a welcome thing for me. Working with a stalwart like him, just being under his guidance, is a plus point for me.”

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