Bigg Boss Telugu 3's Ashu Reddy posts engagement pictures amid alleged ₹9.35 crore cheating controversy

On Friday, Ashu posted a picture of her holding a man’s hand. On her ring finger, she wears a gold and diamond engagement ring with two bands and two infinity symbols. She also posted a monochrome picture of herself admiring her engagement ring. One picture shows her fiancé sweetly holding her hand. The paraphernalia in the pictures suggest that it was a traditional Telugu engagement ceremony. Ashu has yet to reveal any details about her fiancé.

Actor and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Ashu Reddy has gotten engaged amid controversy in an alleged cheating case. The actor posted pictures on Instagram on Friday of herself wearing an engagement ring. This comes after a former boyfriend’s father alleged that she had cheated his son under the guise of marriage.

The ₹ 9.35 crore alleged cheating case In April, Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, father of the Hyderabad-origin UK-based software engineer YV Dharmendra, lodged a complaint against Ashu in Hyderabad. He complained that the actor cheated his son out of ₹9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage.

He is seeking police action against Ashu, her father, Venkata Krishna Koyya, her sister, Venkata Divya Reddy Koyya, and her mother, Koyya Yashoda Reddy. The Central Crime Station (CCS) lodged an FIR. Reacting to it, the actor wrote, “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect.”

Ashu Reddy approaches Telangana HC After the news broke, Ashu approached the court over defamatory content being made about her. A few days after that, she posted on her Instagram, “The Hon'ble High Court of Telangana, by its order dated 29.04.2026 in CRP No.1346 of 2026, has restrained the media houses, content creators and platforms from publishing anything defamatory about me. Please respect the order. Please respect my privacy. The matter is in court, and the court will decide it.”

In another post, she called out unverified information being posted about her. “I am not asking anyone to stop reporting on matters of genuine public concern. I am only asking, with folded hands, that my privacy, my dignity and my reputation. which the Constitution itself protects under Article 21, be honored while the courts do their work,” she appealed.