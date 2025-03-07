Colour blindness in children: Doctor explains how to spot the early signs

Colour blindness refers to the condition where a person has problems in colour vision. Also referred to as colour vision deficiency, colour blindness can affect children. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rushabh Shah, MS DNB FPOS, Saifee Hospital Mumbai, said, “Color blindness is inherited and is prevalent among boys more than girls. Children might not be aware they perceive colors differently, so detecting the condition at an early age is important for providing proper assistance in learning and in their everyday lives.” Also read | Colour blindness: Why is it more prominent in men? Colour blindness is inherited.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rushabh Shah further explained how to spot the early warning signs of colour blindness:

Difficulty in identifying colours:

Difficulty identifying or distinguishing colors is one of the first signs of color blindness in children. They will get red and green, or blue and yellow, mixed up, and this is usually seen when they are learning about colors in preschool or early grade school. They may also frequently name colors incorrectly, even after repeated correction.

Abnormal patterns of colouring:

Color blind children are also likely to display abnormal patterns of coloring while doing things like drawing or painting. They are likely to utilize the wrong color for common things, like leafing green paint instead of orange or painting the sky pink and not blue. Although it's normal for most children to occasionally make mistakes, repeated errors should signal a lack of vision.

Trouble with colour-based study materials:

Another important indicator is trouble with color-based study materials. A lot of learning exercises, including color-coded charts, sorting games, and traffic lights, depend on the ability to distinguish color. A child who is color blind can have trouble doing these, causing frustration or confusion in a learning situation. They may also be unable to follow color-coded directions, like different colored markers or crayons.

Light sensitivity:

Light sensitivity is also a sign of color blindness. The child may be able to distinguish between colors when light is bright but find it harder to do so in poor lighting or where colors are shown against backgrounds that are similar to one another.

Colour blindness: Treatment and management

"There is no cure for inherited color blindness, but there are different treatment and management options that can assist children in adjusting," said the doctor.

Special glasses and contact lenses: Certain specially made lenses can improve color perception for some forms of color blindness.

Digital and mobile apps: There are different apps that assist by recognizing colors and offering alternative methods to distinguish them.

Educational adaptations: Parents and teachers can utilize patterns, symbols, or labels together with color-coded resources to help the child learn.

Lighting adjustments: Maintaining proper lighting conditions can enhance contrast and make colors easier to identify.

Encouraging alternative methods: Educating children to identify colors by brightness or location instead of hue can be helpful.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.