Geeta Kapoor: TV has given me my due credit

Geeta Kapoor started her career as a choreographer at the age of 15 and went on to choreograph several songs in films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Main Hoon Na (2004), among others. But for the last 13 years, her TV outings have been her primary identity. She has been a part of several reality shows on the small screen since 2009. “TV has given me an identity lift and my due credit. I was already a known choreographer in the industry, but I got a face to the name and recall value, all thanks to TV,” she tells us.

But for someone who was used to being behind the scenes, wasn’t facing the camera difficult? “Actually working as a mentor and choreographer has been the most difficult part of my association with TV,” says the 48-year-old, adding, “Making a judgement on others’ hard work is a task. But, I never act. How you see me behave on TV is my real self. So, since there’s no acting, facing the camera is easy.”

TV, as a medium, is known to be demanding and hectic. While one might assume that strenuous schedule would take a toll on one’s creative growth, Kapoor thinks otherwise. “Yes, TV is demanding and hectic. It involves a lot of hard work. But it always pushes you to create and stay ahead of your craft,” she ends.