Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Kapil Sharma 'hum sabke guru hain, we’ve learnt so much by just watching him'

Comedian-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa hopes that his show and Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show make it to the top slot together, adding that the TV star is everyone's 'guru'. Haarsh, and Punit J Pathak will soon be seen in the new comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull. Haarsh was talking about the clash that will be caused due to the same time slot for both the shows. While Kapil's show airs on weekends at 9.30 pm, Haarsh's new show airs at 10 pm every day. (Also read: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya celebrate son's first birthday) Haarsh Limbachiyaa credits Kapil Sharma for many things that he learnt just by watching the TV star.

Punit and Haarsh play brothers in the new show and actors such as Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and many more will also be seen on the show.

Haarsh told News18, "Dekho yaar, wo show sach mein fan toh main bhi hoon aur Kapil bhai seriously hum sabke Guru hai. Hum toh bahut Kapil Bhai ko dekh dekh ke seekhte rehte hai (Even I am a fan of that show and Kapil is everyone’s guru. We’ve learnt so much by just watching Kapil)."

He added that time clash is inevitable as they are both working for TV. “Kahin na kahin, ab dekho hum kaam kar rahe hai toh bahut baar aisa hoga ke same time slot pe dikh gaye. Par kahin na kahin darr se zyada mujhe aisa lag raha hai ke agar hindustan itthe na bada hai na. (Given our work, there is going to be a clash of timings among shows. However, more than fear of clash, I feel that the country is so big)…..I am sure people will watch both the shows and put us on the number one position. There is no stress."

The show premiered on April 15 and now airs at 10pm everyday on COLORS. Ahead of the show launch, Haarsh had said in a press statement, "Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull puts a whole new spin on television. It merges the fiction and non-fiction genres and has surprising twists for the guests. Hosting this show will be a roller coaster ride for me, and I am excited to bring this unique concept to the viewers through COLORS that capture the family drama of grandkids vying for inheritance and celebrities tolerating their torture. I am confident that the viewers will love it.”

