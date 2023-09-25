Happy birthday Hyun Bin: 5 best Kdramas of the talented star

His irresistible dimpled smile, dashing good looks, and suave charm have made Hyun Bin a heartthrob of millions. Whether it was him as the endearing officer and a gentleman of Crash Landing On You, the sensitive filmmaker in World’s Within or even the arrogant CEO of Secret Garden, the actor has emerged as the ultimate fantasy boyfriend for his female fans. Hyun Bin celebrates his 41st birthday on Sunday.

On his 41st birthday on September 25 here are 5 Hyun Bin dramas to revisit.

Crash Landing On You

When South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) crash lands into the arms of a handsome North Korean Army officer named Captain Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), we are served a dangerous yet swoon-worthy romance. The star-crossed lovers face one hurdle after another to protect their love beyond enemy lines. The actors made this love story so convincing, that they were shipped as the ultimate screen couple. So when reel life imitated real, and Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin wed in March 2021, for their fans it was truly magical.

Now married and parents to a baby boy, this drama is all the more special for fans as some love stories are meant to be.

Worlds Within

This drama takes one behind the scenes into the competitive world of television, deadlines, ratings, and the daily hustle of survival in the entertainment industry. Former lovers Jung Ji Oh ( Hyun Bin) a senior production director, and Joo Joon Young (Song Hye Kyo), a drama producer, find themselves working in the same production company.

Their distinct socioeconomic backgrounds and childhoods find reflections in the work they create. Whilst Joon Young’s work reflects her dysfunctional background, Ji Oh, shows are warm and inspirational, making them popular amongst viewers, scoring better ratings than Joon Young’s dramas. As sparks fly again between Ji Oh and Joon Young, the two rekindle their romance. But there’s the question of whether their relationship can stand the test of time. Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo make an endearingly charming couple and their onscreen chemistry scores a perfect ten.

My Lovely Sam Soon

A golden oldie, the drama tells the story of Sam Soon (Kim Sun Ah) who is on the threshold of turning 30. She is self-conscious about her weight, hates her name and wants to pursue her passion for baking. Dumped by her boyfriend and losing her job on the same day, she comes across Jin Hyeon (Hyun Bin), a restaurant owner, who gives her a job.

Sparks fly between the much younger Jin Hyeon and Sam Soon and we are treated to the perfect dessert with all the ingredients which make a true blue romantic tale.

Secret Garden

He is super wealthy and a bit of a narcissist, while she’s a feisty and self-assured stuntwoman. What happens when these two find themselves in a bizarre situation with their souls swapped? Kim Joo Won (Hyun Bin) the snobbish CEO of a department store, his good looks and arrogant charm make him somewhat irresistible to women. He finds himself attracted to Gil Ra Im (Ha Ji Won) a hardworking stunt woman, who wants to have nothing to do with him. However, one fateful night, something out of the ordinary happens, when they wake up in each other’s body, and thus begins a rollercoaster none has ever fathomed. Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won have a scorching chemistry which keeps you glued to the screens.

Memories of Alhambra

A genius game developer and CEO of an investment company, Yoo Jin Woo (Hyun Bin) travels to Spain to catch the elusive creator of an AR game about medieval battles in Alhambra. He meets Jung Hee Joo (Park Shin Hye) , a former guitarist-turned-hostel owner. As mysterious incidents around Jin Woo and Hee Joo start unfolding, they soon find themselves trapped in alternate worlds. The drama can be a bit confusing, but you cannot take your eyes off Hyun Bin as the dapper Jin Woo.

