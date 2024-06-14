Los Angeles, American network HBO has handed a third season order for the hit series "House of the Dragon". HBO renews 'House of the Dragon' for season three

The renewal of the show, which is a spin-off of the epic fantasy drama "Game of Thrones", comes days before the debut of its second season on June 17.

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

"House of the Dragon", which premiered on HBO in August 2022, is based on George R R Martin's book "Fire & Blood", a history of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events described in "Game of Thrones", which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

"Set in a world of dragons and dynasties, the series explores the complex dynamics of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal as key figures vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms," the release said.

Martin has co-created the show with Ryan Condal, who also serves as the showrunner. The duo executive produce alongside Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis.

The second season of "House of the Dragon" stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan are the new additions to the upcoming season.

