Here's what fans have been asking of ‘gorgeous couple’ Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi to do

Adam Demos, known for his role in UnReal, shared a black and white photo with his girlfriend and fellow actor, Sarah Shahi, on Instagram. The picture captured the couple's perfect chemistry. Both Demos and Shahi starred in the recently released second season of Sex/Life on Netflix, which prompted many fans to flock to the comment section and leave heartwarming messages. Some even speculated about the possibility of a third season while praising their sizzling on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Sarah reacted to Adam's post and sent loads of love. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

The black and white photo captures the striking contrast between Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi's outfits. Adam sported a more casual look with a coat, pants, and T-shirt, while Sarah wore a stunning off-shoulder dress that was complemented by her earrings. Her overall look was accentuated by black sunglasses and untied hair.

As they posed for the camera, Sarah's expression was filled with love and admiration, as she gazed lovingly at Adam. Adam, on the other hand, seemed to be lost in thought, with a serious expression on his face.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Adam ditched the caption and dropped a heart emoji. Sarah wrote, “Ahhh! My baby. Imy ily (red heart emojis).”

Reacting to their monochrome photo, one of their fans commented, “We don't need season 3…Can you just make a reality show of your life? We the fans would be more than happy with it.” Another fan wrote, “Your chemistry is incredible. Never seen anything like it on screen.” Other commented, “Season 3?” “The best couple”, added one. “The fact that you all are dating in real life makes the show even a million times better!! The chemistry is unreal! Please do a season 3 you guys are INCREDIBLE", wrote other. “I have watched Season 1 & 2 & loved it from the beginning. Not sure how season 3 would be written but I would be a anxious viewer”, read a fan's comment.

While promoting the second season of Sex/Life on Netflix, Adam Demos recently appeared on PEOPLE in 10 and opened up about his girlfriend and co-star, Sarah Shahi. In the interview, Adam listed three reasons why he loves Shahi, with her heart being the first and foremost. He expressed this sentiment to the show's host, Makho Ndlovu.

Adam went on to elaborate on his admiration for Shahi's kindness, stating that it was everything to him. When asked about the third reason, Adam playfully suggested that ‘everything’ could count as the third reason. He then added that he was Shahi's biggest fan and thought she was exceptional in all aspects of life.

Adam revealed that he and Sarah prefer low-key outings and had recently gone on a hike with their dogs. According to Adam, what's most important is the opportunity to connect and check in with each other, regardless of their location or activity. He expressed gratitude for having worked with Shahi on Sex/Life and for having her in his life, stating that he's her biggest fan. The couple's on and off-screen chemistry has been highly praised by fans of the show. Adam and Sarah first met on the set of Sex/Life in 2021 and have been dating ever since.