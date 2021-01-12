Hina Khan on playing Akshara: 'wasn’t easy to break through or break that image or stereotypes that came with it'
Actor Hina Khan has completed 12 years in the industry and said it has been a fruitful journey, adding that she is happy with her choice of projects. Hina has worked in fictional and reality TV shows, as well as movies.
Hina first rose to fame with her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. She also appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 11 in 2017 and was the first runner-up as Shilpa Shinde won the winner's trophy. Soon after her Bigg Boss stint, Hina walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival and her film, Lines, was also screened at the prestigious festival.
Talking about her most popular character, Akshara, Hina told Times of India, “When you take up a project, you never think about how it would turn out later. I know I started with Akshara, and she became larger than life and I am so proud of it. I did it for eight long years and considering how it works now, it is very difficult for actors to continue doing a show for such a long time. But 'Rishta' is still doing great, it feels nice to know that it is doing so well whether I am a part of it or not."
She added, "Of course, I would not deny that I got a huge opportunity to work in a show where I played such an iconic character. But when I left TV, it was not an easy journey. It wasn’t easy to break through or break that image or stereotypes that came with it, you get typecast. The longer you do, the more typecast you get. And I had done it for the longest time, so it was very difficult to break that bahu image and come out as a fashionista. But I didn't give up, you just have to work here."
Elaborating on her journey from TV to films, Hina said her journey has ben amazing. She was seen in three films in 2020 - Hacked, Unlocked and Smartphone.
Hina, who also holds an MBA degree, has also been dating the show producer Rocky Jaiswal since 2017. Recently, she talked about introducing him to her parents. “Just when my parents had gotten used to me being an actor, I told them I was seeing Rocky. It came as a shock; everybody in our family has had arranged marriages. But I gave them time & now, they love him more than me!” she said in an interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 98: Sonali Phogat says she is in love with Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naman Shaw feels over exposed on TV: 'I’ve been stereotyped'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arti Singh: Used this phase of Covid-19 pandemic for personal growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Raisinghan, Sangeita Chauhan celebrate first Lohri after marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi’s first Lohri after marriage a low key affair because of Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nehha begins shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya relates to her struggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan on playing Akshara for 8 years: 'Wasn’t easy to break that image'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin answers if she will re-enter BB14, reveals when she fell in love with Aly
- Jasmin Bhasin got candid in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and answered questions about everything, from the possibility of her re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 to her love for Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's ugliest curse on Bigg Boss 14 is now a Yashraj Mukhate rap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kamal Amrohi used rose water for a fountain in Pakeezah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Bhargava shares cute photo with Karan Patel, daughter Mehr from Maldives
- Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava shared a sneak peek from their getaway in the Maldives with daughter Mehr. She also revealed why she is not posting any quintessential 'oh-so-dreamy' pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni blames Rakhi Sawant for cursing his, Jasmin Bhasin's bond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gullak Season 2 review: This middle class drama is as genuine as pure love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin shares loved-up snap with Aly Goni, says ‘missing you so bad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rakhi's husband is taking care of me and all the medical bills': Jaya Sawant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox