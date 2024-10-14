Hina Khan shares pic of her 'last standing eyelash' amid cancer treatment: Haven’t worn falsies in a decade, but now...

Actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has shared a picture of her 'last standing eyelash'. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Hina posted closeup pictures of her eyes giving fans a glimpse of her eyelash. She also penned a note and called her eyelash 'brave, lone warrior' and her ‘motivation’. (Also Read | Hina Khan reveals about 'crippling' pain which makes it difficult to stand for more than a few minutes) Hina Khan shared a post on Instagram.

Hina shares pic of her eyelash, pens note

Hina wrote, "Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes.. This BRAVE , LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me (flexed bicep emoji) Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through (mending heart and smiley emojis)."

She also added, "Yes we will InshaAllah (palms up together emoji). P.S - Haven’t worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots. Koi naaaaa.. sab theek ho jaana hai (It's ok. Everything will be fine) DUA (prayers)." She added the hashtags – scarred not scared, the last leaf, daddy's strong girl, the girl who never gives up, a window to my journey and one day at a time.

Celebs, fans react to Hina's post

Reacting to the post, Juhi Parmar wrote, "Beautiful girl with a brave beautiful heart." Ektaa Kapoor posted red heart emojis. Dalljiet Kaur said, “Yes you will get through this love. We all are praying to allah for your speedy recovery.”

A fan wrote, "Inshallah you will get through this. So so proud of you! Lots of prayers and love for you!" A comment read, “Lots of dua and love, may allah make this journey easier for you and grant you a long healthy life ahead.”

Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in July this year. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer."