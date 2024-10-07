Hina Khan reveals about 'crippling' pain which makes it difficult to stand for more than a few minutes: Hum kaam karenge

Hina Khan recently penned a long note regarding her health update. The actor wrote about the neuropathic pain she endured while attending an event. She mentioned about how she stays committed to remain resilient despite the health challenges. (Also read: Internet is concerned as Hina Khan loses balance on stage, Kartik Aaryan helps her: ‘Cannot see her like this’) Hina Khan recently shared update about her neuropathic pain post surgery.

Hina Khan expresses gratitude to God

Hina, while sharing a reel from the event, captioned her post as, “What a day it was.. as you all know I have this crippling Neuropathic Pain and it makes standing more than a few Mins at a stretch extremely difficult. This Event was a commitment made months before the side effects of my treatment presented itself. I’ll be honest, initially I wanted to refund and cancel this deal because this Event required me to stand for 1 and Half hour on the stage and I was extremely nervous and not sure if I will be able to pull it off. But somehow God gave me so much strength and I managed to make up my Mind because I didn’t want the organisers to face issues because of my health and limitations. Now a days anything cushioned in my feet gives me comfort in walking.. which is why we decided to wear a super comfy pair of shoes beneath my Saree. Like I said, Hum kaam karenge, aur ladenge (muscles and folded hands emojis).”

Hina Khan on her treatment and healing journey

She further wrote, “I have known so many people in these months battling the same disease, Some have had better odds and some have had worse. But the way all these people face their challenges has been a real source of inspiration. They take their chemo, travel via local trains or buses with a smile on their faces. Some of them come alone, go back to their jobs or offices right after and during their infusion. Some stay near the hospital without family to get their treatment. Some have no means and they rely on others for every single thing.. but they do it nevertheless and they heal.. isn’t that amazing..If your body allows, and if they can do it .. and do it with a smile on their faces and positivity in their hearts. I can do it too. Blessed to have what I have and even while facing this phase of my life. I am thankful to almighty because I am able to do it .. and learn from so many brave souls.”

The actor concluded her post as, “With the show, some strength, Faith in almighty, some pills and the support of my team we managed to pull it off and I am so proud of myself that I didn’t give up (folded hands and evil eye emojis) My apologies @masabagupta for killing the look of this gorgeous saree.. but we managed some killer pictures (camera and wink emojis) Dua (prayers emoji).”

Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis

In June 2024, Hina had shared that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. While sharing about the challenges of her treatment, she shared a post a few months ago which read, “Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest (folded hands emoji). It's really hard when you can't eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will greatly help me.”

Hina Khan's acting career

Hina Khan is well-known in the TV industry and has appeared in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and finished as the first runner-up.