Internet is concerned as Hina Khan loses balance on stage, Kartik Aaryan helps her: ‘Cannot see her like this’

Hina Khan recently lost her balance at an event while greeting Kartik Aaryan on stage. Thankfully, the actor quickly regained control while Kartik helped her. Redditors expressed concern about Hina's well-being as she often keeps her fans updated on her health challenges since her breast cancer diagnosis four months ago. (Also read: Hina Khan reveals being diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, asks people for ‘useful remedies’) Hina Khan's fans got worried about her health when she lost her balance during an event.

Redditors are worried about Hina Khan's health

While sharing the video, a Redditor wrote, “Can't see Hina Khan like this…chemotherapy did her bad, my poor girl…(emotional emoji) hope god gives her more strength and power to fight and recover it as soon as possible (heart emoji).” A fan commented, “Kudos to her for carrying herself with such poise and dignity and so much courage in such a tough time. Get well super soon Hina sher khan! Proving to be an inspiration to many many!!”

Another fan wrote, “She's no ‘poor girl.’ She's a fighter and she'll come out of this stronger.” A fan also commented, “We all know but it wrenched my heart to see her like this coz always saw her bold and tough side even now on Instagram she's presenting a strong side!”

A Redditor also pointed out, “Yeah, it's hard and her representing her strong side on IG means that she still wants to be seen that way. That's why I don't like these types of edits and it's nothing against you OP :).” Another user had a different opinion who wrote, “I get why people think otherwise but I honestly feel she tripped and Kartik held n helped her a bit, appreciate how she maintained her composure and handled it well. Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Hina Khan's cancer treatment

In June 2024, Hina had shared that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. While sharing about the challenges of her treatment, she shared a post a few months ago which read, “Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest (folded hands emoji). It's really hard when you can't eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will greatly help me.”

Hina Khan's acting career

Hina Khan is well-known in the TV industry and has appeared in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and finished as the first runner-up.