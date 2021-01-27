Hiten Tejwani on TV show ending abruptly: My reputation won’t be harmed
Television is unpredictable and every actor who works on the medium knows that but this month, Hiten Tejwani had a bitter realisation. His TV show, Gupta Brothers, was yanked off air in less than three months of launch.
“In my career of 20 years, I have seen many shows going off air but earlier, shows at least got a year prove themselves, make a connect with the audiences and tell the story. Now, people expect results in one month. I was not upset with the show ending, but taken aback. I wish it was better handled. Not just the actors but people behind the camera, many daily workers, they should have been informed, so they could line up other jobs. Even, I was refusing other projects, because I was shooting a daily, so one knows you don’t have time to spare,” he says.
Tejwani rues the fact the contracts are skewed in favour of employer, and giving notice to cast and crew would have helped. “I don’t know what was the contract between the channel and the producer. When actors want to quit, they have to give a notice period of three months, so the story can be changed and a replacement can be found. It is fair but it should be the other way round too. This was too abrupt,” states the Gangaa actor.
Trying to understand the decision, he explains the show was getting good ratings and was number two on the channel and that they should have got at least six months of air time. “My reputation won’t be harmed but had it been a newcomer, it would have affected him hugely. I have been here for 20 years, I have seen it all and can handle it,” says Tejwani, who has shot for a short film, which focuses on population control. .
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hiten Tejwani on TV show ending abruptly: My reputation won’t be harmed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal despite strained relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, he throws her in pool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas alleges Arshi blackmailed him, this video backs his claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta fights with Nikki Tamboli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya slams Vikas Gupta for taking names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Shehnaaz's birthday, her most hilarious moments from Bigg Boss house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 112: Vikas Gupta reveals he had debts of ₹1.8 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan says being broke wasn't the only reason he did Bigg Boss
- Eijaz Khan has said that going through financial difficulties wasn't the only reason that he did Bigg Boss 14; he also wanted to resurrect his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat lashes out at trolls saying she should see Aly Goni as her ‘son’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi Khan says she doesn't 'want to be an entertainer of Rakhi's standard'
- Arshi Khan said that there are different kinds of entertainers in the world, and she doesn't want to be the sort of entertainer that her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rakhi Sawant is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Watch first promo of Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky pens romantic shayari, posts pics from Europe trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox