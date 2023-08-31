‘I am alive and well’: Ex-Bachelorette star Josh Seiter denies death in video

Former contestant of ABC’s dating reality show “The Bachelorette”, Josh Seiter took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video message for fans denying reports of his death. Seiter informed fans that his Instagram account was hacked and he is trying to find out the person responsible for it. Josh Seiter(Instagram/@josh_seiter_official)

In a video message, Seiter said, “Hey guys, as you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked.”

“For the last 24 hours, I’ve been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness, and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts," he continued.

"I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who is behind this," concluded Seiter.

ALSO READ| RHOA star Kim Zolciak seen without wedding ring after husband Kroy Biermann files for divorce for second time

Earlier, a statement was posted on his official Instagram account on Monday which read: "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.”

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement read further.

Meanwhile, the statement which announced his death, has been deleted.

Seiter has been vocal about his struggles with depression and mental health issues. He made an Instagram post in 2021 which read: I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive? "

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON