'I think there's something about my face why people want to throw blood on it', Jenna Ortega reacts to her horror roles

Jenna Ortega, best known for her performances in horror series such as Scream V, Wednesday, and X, spoke about an unusual occurrence where people throw blood on her face. On the show, Jenna participated in various sketches, playing a woman possessed by a demon and portraying X-Men's Zena on a game show. Contrary to her on-screen horror roles, Ortega stated that she is not as dark and twisted in real life. The young actor has gained popularity for her versatility in acting and has been appreciated for her ability to immerse herself into the roles she plays. (Also read: ‘I just want to see my husband and children’, Jen Shah while serving her jail term for telemarketing fraud scheme)

Jenna made her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live. She made a lighthearted joke during her introduction, acknowledging her reputation for portraying horror characters such as Wednesday, X, Scream V and Scream VI. Addressing both the studio audience and those watching remotely, she quipped, “I think there's just something about my face where people see it, and they're like, 'Hey! Let's throw blood on that.”

Her Wednesday co-star Fred Armisen, who portrayed Uncle Fester on the Netflix series, joined her onstage. “This must feel like being on Saturday Night Live”, referring to his stint on the show from 2002 to 2013. "You were on the show for 11 seasons," Jenna acknowledged, then shared that Armisen was the reason she tuned in to Saturday Night Live during her younger years.

During the show, Jenna appeared in several sketches, including one where she acted as a woman possessed by a demon and another where she embodied the character Zena from X-Men during a game show.

Jenna is known for her roles in various popular television shows and films. She was born on September 27, 2002, in California, USA. Ortega first gained recognition for her role as Young Jane in the critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin. She then went on to star in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle and the Netflix series You.

She has also appeared in numerous movies, including Iron Man 3 and Insidious: Chapter 2. In addition to her acting career, she is an advocate for various causes, including mental health awareness, immigration rights, and the Black Lives Matter movement. At a young age, she has established herself as a talented and socially conscious actress, earning a legion of fans and critical acclaim for her performances. She continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and an inspiration to many young people around the world.