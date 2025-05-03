India's most watched TV show had 65 crore viewers, more than Bigg Boss, Naagin, Mahabharat combined, yet ruined careers

Television serials arrived in India much later than in the West. While the US and UK were airing shows as early as the 1950s, in India, TV shows did not gain prominence until the late 1970s and 1980s. But that period from the mid-80s to mid-2000s is often called the golden period of Indian television because that is when most shows registered record viewership numbers. One of them was so popular that streets would empty when it aired. Padma Khanna and Lalita Pawar in a still from India's most watched TV show.

India's most watched TV show

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan remains the most-watched Indian television show even three decades after it ended. The adaptation of the epic Ramayana aired on Doordarshan from January 1987 to July 1988. According to the BBC, the show was watched by 650 million (65 crore) people during its initial run and re-runs, making it one of the most-watched shows in the world. In terms of TVRs (or TRPs) too, Ramayan rules the roost. The episode on Meghnad and Lakshman's battle generated 77 million impressions (7.7 crore views), a record for Indian television. In comparison, Mahabharat's peak TRP was 22.9, while modern shows like Naagin and Bigg Boss max out at 10-12. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, with a record of 22.4, is the only Indian show from the 21st century in the top 5.

Ramayan turned Dipila Chikhalia, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lehri into overnight stars.

Two other highly-watched shows are Ramayan's spinoff, Luv Kush. The finale of the show, aired in 89, reached TRPs of 67.1. Tamil soap opera Metti Oli also had reported TRPs of 48.3.

How Ramayan impacted its stars

Ramayan featured largely new or unknown actors in the lead roles with Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhalia as Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Arvind Trivedi, a known name, was cast as Ravan, while Bollywood star Dara Singh played Hanuman. The show's popularity transformed the lead actors into household names. But it also meant that they were typed as deities, with nobody wanting to see them as anything except holy and pious people. Both Dipika and Arun Govil have spoken about how Ramayan was the best thing to have happened to them, but it still stalled their careers as offers dried up. Both worked in several films after Ramayan ended, but did not find success.