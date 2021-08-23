Inside Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra and son Trishaan's first Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Kapil Sharma shared pictures from his children, daughter Anayra and son Trishaan's first Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The comedian-actor took to Instagram Stories to share a collage of pictures from the festivities.

In the post, Anayra and Trishaan were dressed in matching blue ethnic outfits. Anayra wore a blue dress with a golden headband while Trishaan wore white pants and a blue, full-sleeved kurta. While in one picture, Anayra held a blue rakhi to tie on Trishaan's wrist, in another picture, the siblings posed together.

Kapil shared the pictures with the caption, "Happy rakshabandhan" along with a heart-eyed emoji and a heart emoji.

Kapil Sharma's children Anayra and Trishaan celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Anayra became an older sister earlier this year. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed Trishaan on February 1. The Kapil Sharma Show host shared the news of the new addition to the family on Twitter. He wrote, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."

Kapil had taken a break from his show at the time but has now returned with a new season over the weekend. The new episodes featured Ajay Devgn, who was promoting his new release Bhuj: The Pride of India with Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk, and Akshay Kumar, who was on the show to promote his recently-released film BellBottom. The actor was joined by Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show has a few returning cast members. These include Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh. Sumona Chakravarti, who was absent from the initial promos, also confirmed her return. The new season also has Archana Puran Singh returning on the guest’s chair.